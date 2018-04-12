Fundraisers set to support late trooper's wife, young daughter

A concert featuring Colt Ford is set for May 2, to benefit Trooper Parker's wife and daughter. (Source: WALB)

Savannah Parker returned home from the hospital surrounded by law enforcement. (Source: WALB)

The daughter of a Georgia State Patrol trooper killed in a crash in March is now home from the hospital.

Trooper Tyler Parker was off-duty when he was killed in the wreck on Arabi-Warwick Road in Crisp County on March 19.

His young daughter Savannah was taken to the hospital in Macon. She was in the hospital a little over three weeks.

Law enforcement from the Georgia State Patrol and Crisp County Sheriff's Office welcomed her home earlier this week.

Now, people in Crisp County are calling on their neighbors to help little Savannah and her mom, Trooper Parker's wife, in this tragic time.

100% of the proceeds from a concert featuring country music singer Colt Ford will benefit Trooper Parker's family.

"A Hometown Throwdown" is scheduled for Wednesday, May 2 at 7 p.m. at Cypress Grill in Crisp County.

According to organizer Sarah Brown, marketing specialist with the City of Cordele, all entities are donating their services, time and products to make the event happen.

That includes Colt Ford, on the record label "Average Joes Entertainment," whose performance, Brown said, would typically cost around $35,000.

Brown said she believes it's important the community does what it can to help this family.

"Tyler was a part of our law enforcement family," Brown explained. "It really doesn't matter what uniform you wear. When you put on a uniform every day, you protect, you serve. As Colt Ford said in his statement, 'we owe you.' We owe these people."

Tickets cost $30 for reserved seating and $20 for general admission.

The concert will also feature a live auction with items donated by the Atlanta Falcons, Buster Posey, and Luke Bryan.

Plus, on the night of the concert, organizers will auction off a chance to golf with Colt Ford the day after the concert.

A family friend of the Parkers is also planning a fundraiser for the family.

Brittany Graham has organized a movie night for Saturday, April 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the Crisp County Middle School football field.

It costs $5 a person.

100% of the proceeds from that event will also go to Trooper Parker's wife and daughter. Click here for more information.

Richard Nipper is also planning a Poker Run on Saturday, April 28.

Registration starts at 12:30 p.m. that day at the Cordele GSP Post on Highway 300.

It costs $20 to enter.

100% of the proceeds from the Poker Run will benefit the Parker family.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.