Albany judges won't hear McCoy civil suit; EEOC complaint pending

All three of Dougherty County’s Superior Court judges have filed an Order of Recusal in the $3 million legal case of Michael McCoy v. Dougherty County, Ga. et. al.

McCoy is suing after being passed over for the permanent spot of the county administrator, a role he has been filling since the retirement of former Administrator Richard Crowdis.

McCoy’s attorney, Maurice King, also said that a complaint will be filed today with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in Atlanta. The complaint will list McCoy's discrimination and harassment charges against the county commission, and specifically Commissioner John Hayes.

King said this invites the federal government into the matter.

In their recusal, the Dougherty County judges, Willie Lockette, Stephen Goss, and Denise Marshall, cited Superior Court Rule 25.7.

Rule 25.7. Voluntary Recusal (Amended effective January 31, 1991.)

If a judge, either on the motion of one of the parties or the judge’s own motion, voluntarily disqualifies, another judge, selected by the procedure set forth in Rule 25.4, shall be assigned to hear the matter involved. A voluntary recusal shall not be construed as either an admission or denial to any allegations which have been set out in the motion.

Also, according to a commissioner exiting today’s closed-door meeting, commissioners and the county were served by sheriff’s deputies this morning in the above civil suit.

The executive session began at 10:03 a.m. and ended at approximately 11:15 a.m.

Commissioner Clinton Johnson and Chairman Chris Cohilas told WALB that they couldn’t comment on pending litigation.

WALB's Melissa Hodges hopes to hear from County Attorney Spencer Lee later today.

