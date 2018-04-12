South GA sheriff wants this man

Brad Allen Turner, 22, is wanted by the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff said Thursday that he needs your help in locating the fugitive.
Turner's last known address was in the 500 block of North Stevens Street in Thomasville.
Deputies say that Turner is wanted for several charges, including fleeing and eluding deputies.
Anyone with information about this man is asked to call the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office at 229-225-3300 or 229-225-4151.
