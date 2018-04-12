Brazilian company will build guns in Bainbridge

Governor Nathan Deal announced Thursday that Taurus USA, a leading firearms manufacturer, will create 300 jobs and invest more than $22.5 million in infrastructure and operations to establish a firearms manufacturing plant in Bainbridge.

"Georgia’s strong manufacturing sector and business-friendly climate continue to attract industry-leading manufacturers like Taurus USA to our state," said Deal.

"With this investment, Taurus USA is highlighting some of the economic development assets available in the Bainbridge area, while also creating meaningful employment opportunities for the community. We welcome Taurus USA to Georgia, and we look forward to seeing how our highly skilled workforce will help the company grow and maintain its competitive edge."

A new 200,000-square-foot facility will be started in September in Decatur County, bringing new skilled labor positions, administrative personnel, customer service representatives and management teams.

"The ability to expand operations is critical for our U.S. business," said David Blenker, president and CEO of Taurus USA. "This new facility will meet our demanding needs to increase production with the skilled workforce Georgia has to offer. We look forward to breaking ground in September 2018 to start the project."

Taurus USA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes the popular Taurus®, Rossi®, and Heritage™ Manufacturing product lines.

