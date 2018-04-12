Editorial: What's next for Dougherty Co. and Mike McCoy?

This week, it became known that Dougherty County's Interim Administrator Michael McCoy plans to sue the county for $3 million.

When you read the notice to sue letter from McCoy's attorney, it claims McCoy is being denied the full-time administrator job because he was a whistleblower in 2016, calling out Commissioner John Hayes for bad behavior at a county-sponsored student field trip, a move that McCoy believed created a hostile work environment.

McCoy sued the county in 2016 and was awarded $50,000 in a settlement. But, McCoy thinks that settlement didn't end the harassment and that four individuals on the commission, have purposely blocked him from getting the administrator's job.

McCoy has been employed with Dougherty County for almost 20 years, and since 2009 has been the Assistant Administrator. By all accounts, he has earned the respect of his colleagues here and across the state, for a job well done.

McCoy was a finalist in December after UGA's extensive national search for a replacement. But, McCoy's attorney believes that behind closed doors, McCoy has always been one vote short of getting the job.

If these allegations are true, this will not only be another embarrassment to the community but could also cost taxpayers millions of dollars.

On Monday, community leaders addressed the four commissioners in support of McCoy, including former Mayor Willie Adams and Dougherty County Police Chief Jackie Battle.

None of these commissioners will agree to an on-camera interview. Commissioner John Hayes issued a statement saying he talked to many citizens about this issue.

We cannot find any evidence of a district meeting where residents were informed and asked their opinion on this important matter. We have also filed an open records request with commissioners for all emails and communications concerning the administrator position.

We ask again for these commissioners to come forward and explain their no vote, and how they are more qualified to select an administrator than Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute.

This is a reminder to voters, when elected officials do not put their own interests and prejudices aside for the benefit of the people they have been elected to serve, it’s time for a change at the commission.

