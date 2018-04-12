Mother, child killed in Berrien Co. wreck

A young mother and child are dead after their car collided with a tractor-trailer in Berrien County.

Troopers say a semi truck was heading south of South Coffee Road around two Wednesday afternoon and ran a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 37.

They say a Ford Mustang driven by 29-year-old Ashley Johnson of Adel went under the trailer before coming to a rest in a field.

Johnson and her 3-year-old year son, Clint Totten, died at the scene.

The driver of the semi, Decobe Marbury of Alabama, was not hurt. GSP's Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating.

