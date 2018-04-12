Mother, child killed in Berrien Co. wreck

Governor Nathan Deal announced Thursday that Taurus USA, a leading firearms manufacturer, will create 300 jobs and invest more than $22.5 million in infrastructure and operations to establish a firearms manufacturing plant in Bainbridge.More >>
Troopers say a semi truck was heading south of South Coffee Road around two Wednesday afternoon and ran a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 37.More >>
US Senate leaders passed a resolution Wednesday, honoring the legacy and life of former US Senator and Georgia Governor Zell Miller.More >>
Thursday morning new numbers out in a Georgia political pole. NBC News along with Survey Monkey conducted the online poll for nearly two weeks about the political climate in Georgia.More >>
Federal investigators say the Georgia Department of Transportation is partially responsible for a fire that caused a section of interstate to collapse last year in Atlanta.More >>
