Mother, child killed in Berrien Co. wreck - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Mother, child killed in Berrien Co. wreck

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
BERRIEN CO., GA (WALB) -

A young mother and child are dead after their car collided with a tractor-trailer in Berrien County.

Troopers say a semi truck was heading south of South Coffee Road around two Wednesday afternoon and ran a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 37.

They say a Ford Mustang driven by 29-year-old Ashley Johnson of Adel went under the trailer before coming to a rest in a field.

Johnson and her 3-year-old year son, Clint Totten, died at the scene.

The driver of the semi, Decobe Marbury of Alabama, was not hurt. GSP's Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating. 

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Brazilian company will build guns in Bainbridge

    Brazilian company will build guns in Bainbridge

    Thursday, April 12 2018 10:51 AM EDT2018-04-12 14:51:30 GMT
    Gov. Deal at the podium (Source: WALB)Gov. Deal at the podium (Source: WALB)

    Governor Nathan Deal announced Thursday that Taurus USA, a leading firearms manufacturer, will create 300 jobs and invest more than $22.5 million in infrastructure and operations to establish a firearms manufacturing plant in Bainbridge. 

    More >>

    Governor Nathan Deal announced Thursday that Taurus USA, a leading firearms manufacturer, will create 300 jobs and invest more than $22.5 million in infrastructure and operations to establish a firearms manufacturing plant in Bainbridge. 

    More >>

  • Mother, child killed in Berrien Co. wreck

    Mother, child killed in Berrien Co. wreck

    Thursday, April 12 2018 9:27 AM EDT2018-04-12 13:27:58 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Troopers say a semi truck was heading south of South Coffee Road around two Wednesday afternoon and ran a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 37.

    More >>

    Troopers say a semi truck was heading south of South Coffee Road around two Wednesday afternoon and ran a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 37.

    More >>

  • US Senate honors GA Gov. Zell Miller

    US Senate honors GA Gov. Zell Miller

    Thursday, April 12 2018 7:17 AM EDT2018-04-12 11:17:50 GMT
    Zell Miller (Source: The Miller Institute Foundation)Zell Miller (Source: The Miller Institute Foundation)
    Zell Miller (Source: The Miller Institute Foundation)Zell Miller (Source: The Miller Institute Foundation)

    US Senate leaders passed a resolution Wednesday, honoring the legacy and life of former US Senator and Georgia Governor Zell Miller. 

    More >>

    US Senate leaders passed a resolution Wednesday, honoring the legacy and life of former US Senator and Georgia Governor Zell Miller. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly