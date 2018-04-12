Most Wanted: Montavious Edwards

A former Albany store clerk, who police say stole hundreds of dollars worth of lottery tickets, is wanted by the Albany Police Department.

Police said that back in February, Montavious Edwards, 33, stole $600 worth of scratch-off tickets from the EZ Corner on South Slappey.

Police said the clerk was caught on camera scanning a roll of tickets, then dropping them in a trash can before removing the bag.

Right now, Edwards is wanted on charges of computer theft and theft by taking. If you know where he is, you are asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.