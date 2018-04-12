First Alert Forecast: Warmer, More Humid and then Stormy

The warming trend continues Today. We start of chilly in the mid 40s and warm to 80 this afternoon, mid 50s to lower 80s Tomorrow and lower 60s to mid 80s Saturday

The warming trend continues Today. We start of chilly in the mid 40s and warm to 80 this afternoon, mid 50s to lower 80s Tomorrow and lower 60s to mid 80s Saturday. Humidity levels will rise as well. Dew point go from the very comfortable mid 40s to the sticky mid 60s. A line of strong-severe storms moves across the Chattahoochee River Sunday morning. Those strong-severe storms and widespread rain is expected to roll through the region Sunday. An inch or more of rain is expected. Much cooler mid 40s and mid 60s and drier Monday with a warming trend coming by mid week getting us back to the 80s.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

