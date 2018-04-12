US Senate honors GA Gov. Zell Miller - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

US Senate honors GA Gov. Zell Miller

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
Zell Miller (Source: The Miller Institute Foundation) Zell Miller (Source: The Miller Institute Foundation)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

US Senate leaders passed a resolution Wednesday, honoring the legacy and life of former US Senator and Georgia Governor Zell Miller.

The resolution walks through the impact Miller had on early childhood development programs and lifelong dedication to public service.

It also outlines his commitment to improving the lives of people in Georgia and in the United States.

The Senate used the resolution to extend their condolences and gratitude to Miller's family.

Senators Johnny Isakson and David Perdue praised the document, saying Miller was one of Georgia's greatest citizens.

You can read a full copy of the resolution, S.Res.454, here.

