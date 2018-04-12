US Senate honors GA Gov. Zell Miller

US Senate leaders passed a resolution Wednesday, honoring the legacy and life of former US Senator and Georgia Governor Zell Miller.More >>
Thursday morning new numbers out in a Georgia political pole. NBC News along with Survey Monkey conducted the online poll for nearly two weeks about the political climate in Georgia.More >>
Federal investigators say the Georgia Department of Transportation is partially responsible for a fire that caused a section of interstate to collapse last year in Atlanta.More >>
Albany police have taken a suspect in an armed robbery at Priya Food Mart and attempted armed robbery at Devi's Convenience Store into custody.More >>
Albany police have taken a second person into custody for the homicide of Anthony Dawson IV and the person is related to the victim.More >>
