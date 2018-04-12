GA awarded $64.9 million for 2017 storm disaster relief

Georgia learned today the state will receive $64.9 million in federal relief from the 2017 storms (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County leaders say federal disaster relief money will make a big difference in storm recovery.

The state learned it will receive $64.9 million in Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funds.

The funding will go towards the natural disasters that happened in the state in 2017.

And the money will have a local impact as well.

Dougherty County Board of Commissioners Chairman Chris Cohilas said many people worked hard to get this state funding.

He also said even though the county doesn't know how much they will get from the awarded amount, plans are already in place to put the money to good use.

"We've already identified all the projects that we need to have addressed. The budget item for that is $155 million. Obviously, that's where you live in a perfect world. But, to have some funding to address these projects is huge," said Cohilas.

Cohilas said the state has 60 days to decide how much money goes to specific localities.

