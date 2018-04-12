Georgia Cotton Commission increases research fund for 2019

The Georgia Cotton Commission will spend more money in 2019 for research to help improve growers' bottom lines.

The Georgia Cotton Commission Board of Directors approved spending more than $697,000 for the 2019 crop research. That's an increase of more than $30,000 over the 2018 fund.

The money will go to fund 21 research projects to be conducted by the University of Georgia and the University of West Georgia.

Board members say the goal of the research is to improve yields, promote efficiency, and open new markets.

