Despite privacy concerns, South Georgians plan to keep using social media

South Georgians say they have definite concerns about social media use and understand it can lead to their personal information being stolen and sold. But they still plan to keep using Facebook and Instagram.

In Washington, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg concluded two days of grilling before House and Senate committees. They addressed Facebook's privacy issues and the need for more regulation for the social media site.

Facebook is confronting its biggest privacy scandal in 14 years. South Georgia social media users we talked to said they believe social media can be "dangerous."

"It's not secure at all. And it makes me think why should I use this social media if my information is going to get stolen," said Instagram user Kyara Baker.



"It is not secure. So it makes me think twice about getting back on it," said Facebook user Shan' Tricia Vinson.



But both ladies told us without hesitation that despite their concerns, they will continue to use social media.

After about 10 hours of hearings on Tuesday and Wednesday, markets rallied and privacy advocates were disappointed at the prospect that Facebook apparently will not face any regulations.

