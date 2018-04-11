Lockett Station crossing closure extended due to equipment issues

Dougherty County leaders say federal disaster relief money will make a big difference in storm recovery.More >>
Dougherty County leaders say federal disaster relief money will make a big difference in storm recovery.More >>
Wednesday night, a woman shared her story about being a survivor of a frightening form of child abuse. She was forced to marry before she even became a teenager.More >>
Wednesday night, a woman shared her story about being a survivor of a frightening form of child abuse. She was forced to marry before she even became a teenager.More >>
South Georgians say they have definite concerns about social media use, and understand it can lead to their personal information being stolen and sold. But they still plan to keep using Facebook and Instagram.More >>
South Georgians say they have definite concerns about social media use, and understand it can lead to their personal information being stolen and sold. But they still plan to keep using Facebook and Instagram.More >>
The Georgia Cotton Commission Board of Directors approved spending more than $697,000 for the 2019 crop research. That's an increase of more than $30,000 over the 2018 fund.More >>
The Georgia Cotton Commission Board of Directors approved spending more than $697,000 for the 2019 crop research. That's an increase of more than $30,000 over the 2018 fund.More >>
The city of Albany says the Lockett Station road maintenance work will continue until Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.More >>
The city of Albany says the Lockett Station road maintenance work will continue until Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.More >>