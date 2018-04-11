Lockett Station crossing closure extended due to equipment issues

Repairs on the railroad crossing will enhance motorists' driving experience with a smoother railroad crossing at each intersection. (Source: Raycom image)

The city of Albany says the Lockett Station road maintenance work will continue until Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

Officials cited an equipment issue as the cause for the continuing closure.

City officials want motorists to be aware they may have to take detours around the area.

City leaders hope the maintenance repairs will provide drivers with a smoother railroad crossing at each intersection.

