Open Arms still operational after truck crashes into building

Open Arms Incorporated is still in operation even after a truck crashed into the building Tuesday morning.

The crash happened near the corner of Pine Avenue and North Madison Street.

The truck, driven by Don Barnes, hit the left side of the Open Arms building and it needs some immediate repairs.

Open Arms did put up a temporary wood cover so the building can continue to be fully operational.

The organization's director said that the Outreach Homeless Youth Program is still being served, just in another location in the building.

The passenger in the truck, Tamarriany Soles, was charged with interfering with driver controls in the accident.

The driver's insurance will pay for the building's damages.

