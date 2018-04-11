Albany police arrest armed robbery suspect

Albany police have arrested a suspect in an armed robbery at Priya Food Mart and attempted armed robbery at Devi's Convenience Store.

According to APD, Demetrius Williams, 30, was picked up by police after a short chase on foot in the 1000 block of West Gordon Avenue on Wednesday.

Williams was wanted in connection with an armed robbery at Priya Food Mart on January 28 and an attempted armed robbery at Devi's Convenience Store on January 24.

According to police, Williams was wanted on several charges including theft by receiving, possession of amphetamine, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, aggravated assault and armed robbery.

