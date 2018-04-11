Long signs with CVCC, joining two Lady Panthers

Signing period opened for high school basketball athletes Wednesday.

Jy'kiera Long had an emotional signing Wednesday morning in front of family and friends at Americus-Sumter High School.

The Region 1-AAAA player of the year is headed to Chattahoochee Valley Community College.

The Lady Pirates are getting a pure shooter, and a proven winner.

Long is a 2016 state champion, and led the Lady Panthers to a final four finish in her senior campaign.

She'll join former teammates Timi'a Swanson Zari Mays who are rising sophomores.

"I'm watching my old classmates Timi'a and Zari play and that makes me feel like I could be out there with them doing the same thing," said Long.

"They were the most consistent," Americus-Sumter head coach Sherri Harris said of CVCC. "And she wants to go to a place where she knows she's got a chance to win."

Harris also played 2 seasons at CVCC in her playing days.

The two-year school is forming into a lady panthers pipeline.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.