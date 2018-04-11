Rams even series to Cougars in double header home stand

Rams pitcher Aryn McGowan getting ready to throw the heat (Source: WALB)

The ASU Lady Rams softball team hosted the Columbus State Cougars this afternoon for a double header.

Rams took the first meeting with a 3 - 2 victory.

ASU's Lavette Tucker hit a three run homer in the first inning to give the Lady Rams the lead.

Rams would fall to the Cougars 9 - 10 after a four run comeback in the sixth but would fall just short of the sweep.

ASU will host Paine College on Friday at 3 P.M.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.