Rams even series to Cougars in double header home stand

The ASU Lady Rams softball team hosted the Columbus State Cougars this afternoon for a double header.
Rams took the first meeting with a 3 - 2 victory.
ASU's Lavette Tucker hit a three run homer in the first inning to give the Lady Rams the lead.
Rams would fall to the Cougars 9 - 10 after a four run comeback in the sixth but would fall just short of the sweep.
ASU will host Paine College on Friday at 3 P.M.
