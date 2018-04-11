Second half-brother of Albany shooting victim taken into custody

Albany police have taken a second person into custody for the homicide of Anthony Dawson IV and the person is related to the victim.

Anthony Dawson Jr., 21, is the half-brother of Anthony IV.

Anthony IV was 16 years old when he died on March 5 after being shot in the chest on January 13 on Jackson Street.

Warrants for felony murder and aggravated assault were issued for Anthony Jr.'s arrest last month.

Gernard Dawson, 20, who is also Anthony IV's half-brother, was arrested on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault last month.

Police found Anthony Jr. when they obtained a search warrant for a house in the 2000 block of Beachview Drive.

During the search, police also found two guns and additional warrants were obtained for the house to help gather evidence.

Police also arrested Joseph Grice during the search of the house.

Grice is charged with giving a false name and an outstanding warrant for criminal trespass. Police said it is unknown at this time what Grice's connection to Anthony Dawson Jr. is.

