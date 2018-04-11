Cekeya Mack continuing playing career at Murray State

Injuries derailed Cekeya Mack's Division I recruitment at Monroe High School.

But she worked her tail off at Albany Tech for two seasons and fulfilled her dream on basketball's national signing day.

Mack signed her letter of intent for Murray State University.

The Albany native had a breakout sophomore season at Albany Tech.

She led the Lady Titans in points with 18.7 per game, and was 6th in the nation in rebounds with 12.1 per game.

Mack is a woman of few words.

But she did share how her mother, and high school coach Jennifer Acree, among others, helped grow her as a student athlete.

"They meant a lot. From my momma always saying 'you've got to go hard every day.' Coach Acre, (she) was tough, it was tough. But she paid off in the end," said Mack.

Both Acree and her mom entrusted Ken Williams of Albany State with her for the past two years. He's proud of her growth, and believes Murray State is getting a gem.

"It's just up from here. From her academics, from her athletic abilities, I think the sky is the limit for her," said ATC women's basketball coach Ken Williams.

Mack is graduating from ATC, and has 2 seasons of eligibility at Murray State in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.