City gives Coats & Clark $400K grant

Coats and Clark is in the process of re-building its distribution center in Albany. (Source: WALB)

One of Albany and Dougherty county's largest industries and employers made a commitment to staying in South Georgia.

Coats & Clark received a $400,000 job investment grant from the city of Albany to help them bring back jobs lost to January's tornado.

When January 2017's storm took out Coats & Clark's distribution center there was no telling if they would rebuild in Albany.

The grant shows the city supports them and wants to get them back on their feet.

Albany-Dougherty Economic Development President Justin Strickland said the company did look around the country to see where it would rebuild its North American Distribution Center.

The center had more than 100 employees working there.

Eventually, the company chose to rebuild in Albany off Holly Drive again.

This week, commissioners approved a $400,000 job investment grant that will help the company bring the 100 jobs back to Albany.

"This is our extension of an incentive for them to be able to rebuild, re-employ 100 plus people at their distribution center and make another long-term commitment to Albany and Dougherty County," explained Strickland.

The company also has a manufacturing plant in Albany that employs more than 200 people.

