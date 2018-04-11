Former Edison police chief arrested

A former Edison police chief was handcuffed Tuesday night after getting into a fight at his daughter's boyfriend's house.

Jason Wilkins is facing simple battery charges.

MORE ON WILKINS:

+Warrants out for arrest of Edison Police Chief

+Edison Police Chief arrested

+Deputy taken to jail for DUI

Dougherty County Police said he went to pick his daughter up from her boyfriend's house when he became irate.

Wilkins served as police chief in Edison from December of 2008 through June of 2011 before being arrested for a domestic violence incident that happened in Webster County.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.