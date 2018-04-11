Former Edison police chief arrested - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Former Edison police chief arrested

Jason Wilkins is facing simple battery charges. (Source: Dougherty County Jail) Jason Wilkins is facing simple battery charges. (Source: Dougherty County Jail)
DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

A former Edison police chief was handcuffed Tuesday night after getting into a fight at his daughter's boyfriend's house. 

Jason Wilkins is facing simple battery charges. 

Dougherty County Police said he went to pick his daughter up from her boyfriend's house when he became irate. 

Wilkins served as police chief in Edison from December of 2008 through June of 2011 before being arrested for a domestic violence incident that happened in Webster County. 

