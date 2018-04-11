New technology at Phoebe proves successful in helping patients

Officials said it has helped staff redirect patients 13,000 times which prevented a fall or tubes and lines being pulled out. (Source: WALB)

New technology at Phoebe is proving to be successful at helping keep patients safe. (Source: WALB)

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is seeing a lot of success with its newly integrated fall prevention technology.

Hospital officials said they've seen a 28-percent decrease in falls since they started using 12 telemonitoring units at the start of the year.

Officials said it has helped staff redirect patients 13,000 times which prevented a fall or tubes and lines being pulled out.

Those units allow a technician to monitor 12 rooms at a time, adding an extra layer of safety for patients.

"It goes to show you that we really need more eyes in the room, so this is that extra layer of safety for our patients that we just didn't have before Avasys," said Central Staffing Nurse Manager April Little.

Little said that those communication feeds are live stream only and none of the videos are recorded.

Phoebe is one of only two hospitals in the state that uses this system.

It costs the hospital $200,000 for a set of 12 units.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.