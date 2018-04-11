New technology at Phoebe proves successful in helping patients - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

New technology at Phoebe proves successful in helping patients

New technology at Phoebe is proving to be successful at helping keep patients safe. (Source: WALB) New technology at Phoebe is proving to be successful at helping keep patients safe. (Source: WALB)
Officials said it has helped staff redirect patients 13,000 times which prevented a fall or tubes and lines being pulled out. (Source: WALB) Officials said it has helped staff redirect patients 13,000 times which prevented a fall or tubes and lines being pulled out. (Source: WALB)
Central Staffing Nurse Manager April Little (Source: WALB) Central Staffing Nurse Manager April Little (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is seeing a lot of success with its newly integrated fall prevention technology.

Hospital officials said they've seen a 28-percent decrease in falls since they started using 12 telemonitoring units at the start of the year. 

Officials said it has helped staff redirect patients 13,000 times which prevented a fall or tubes and lines being pulled out.

Those units allow a technician to monitor 12 rooms at a time, adding an extra layer of safety for patients. 

"It goes to show you that we really need more eyes in the room, so this is that extra layer of safety for our patients that we just didn't have before Avasys," said Central Staffing Nurse Manager April Little.

Little said that those communication feeds are live stream only and none of the videos are recorded.

Phoebe is one of only two hospitals in the state that uses this system.

It costs the hospital $200,000 for a set of 12 units.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Lee Co. student inventors take home $50K in technology

    Lee Co. student inventors take home $50K in technology

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 6:15 PM EDT2018-04-11 22:15:00 GMT
    The students spent time in New York City this week. (Source: WALB)The students spent time in New York City this week. (Source: WALB)

    The Lee County Middle School West SOLVE Team presented to Samsung judges Tuesday in New York City. 

    More >>

    The Lee County Middle School West SOLVE Team presented to Samsung judges Tuesday in New York City. 

    More >>

  • Former Edison police chief arrested

    Former Edison police chief arrested

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 6:10 PM EDT2018-04-11 22:10:32 GMT
    Jason Wilkins is facing simple battery charges. (Source: Dougherty County Jail)Jason Wilkins is facing simple battery charges. (Source: Dougherty County Jail)
    Jason Wilkins is facing simple battery charges. (Source: Dougherty County Jail)Jason Wilkins is facing simple battery charges. (Source: Dougherty County Jail)

    A former Edison police chief was handcuffed Tuesday night after getting into a fight at his daughter's boyfriend's house. 

    More >>

    A former Edison police chief was handcuffed Tuesday night after getting into a fight at his daughter's boyfriend's house. 

    More >>

  • Dougherty Co. DA's office plants 'seeds of justice'

    Dougherty Co. DA's office plants 'seeds of justice'

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 6:00 PM EDT2018-04-11 22:00:31 GMT
    People with the SOWEGA Council on Aging participated in the planting. (Source: WALB)People with the SOWEGA Council on Aging participated in the planting. (Source: WALB)
    People with the SOWEGA Council on Aging participated in the planting. (Source: WALB)People with the SOWEGA Council on Aging participated in the planting. (Source: WALB)

    Officials with the Dougherty County District Attorney's Office are spreading awareness about how often abuse and exploitation happen in Dougherty County.

    More >>

    Officials with the Dougherty County District Attorney's Office are spreading awareness about how often abuse and exploitation happen in Dougherty County.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly