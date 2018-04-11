Thomas Co. student named finalist for national award

Ben Wilhelm, a junior at TCCHS, was selected as a finalist for the 2018 U.S. Army Pro Football Hall of Fame Award for Excellence. (Source: WALB)

A Thomas County student and multi-sport athlete is being recognized on a national level this week.

Ben Wilhelm, a junior at TCCHS, was selected as a finalist for the 2018 U.S. Army Pro Football Hall of Fame Award for Excellence.

Wilhelm is 1 of only 100 students from around the nation selected for this award.

He was joined today by representatives from the US Army as well as Derrick Brooks, a Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker and Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

"In South Georgia, there is a lot of competition in sports and I feel like to represent those guys and be a finalist I think is special, I think a lot of people realize that," said Wilhelm.

Wilhelm will be visiting Canton, Ohio, for the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week in August.

They will name the winner during that time.

