Thomas County school resource officers train at gun range

THOMAS CO., GA (WALB) -

Deputies said there are specific things they are working on to make sure if the SROs ever had to protect students in the case of an active shooter, that they will be prepared.

"We're practicing for them to clear a hallway if there is multiple targets, and their sight alignment and sight picture. we want to make sure they have a stable shooting platform and we want to make sure they are making accurate shots on the targets," said Tim Watkins, SWAT Commander, TCSO.

This training comes several weeks after the sheriff approached the county school board about possibly adding more officers to the schools.

County school board members are still reviewing that proposal.

