Thomas County school resource officers train at gun range

The SROs are training on their handguns as well as automatic guns. (Source: WALB)

The sheriff's office has set up the series of trainings to take place over the next month. (Source: WALB)

School resource officers in Thomas County are being proactive after several school shootings nationwide, getting individual gun training this week. (Source: WALB)

School resource officers in Thomas County are being proactive after several school shootings nationwide, getting individual gun training this week.

The sheriff's office has set up the series of trainings to take place over the next month.

The SROs are training on their handguns as well as automatic guns.

Deputies said there are specific things they are working on to make sure if the SROs ever had to protect students in the case of an active shooter, that they will be prepared.

"We're practicing for them to clear a hallway if there is multiple targets, and their sight alignment and sight picture. we want to make sure they have a stable shooting platform and we want to make sure they are making accurate shots on the targets," said Tim Watkins, SWAT Commander, TCSO.

This training comes several weeks after the sheriff approached the county school board about possibly adding more officers to the schools.

County school board members are still reviewing that proposal.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.