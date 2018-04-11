Turner Co. GDOT employees wear orange to honor fallen crew member

GDOT crew members honored Tommy Hudson who was killed in a work Zone. (Source: Georgia DOT - Southwest Facebook page)

Members of the Georgia Department of Transportation crew in Turner County wore orange on Wednesday to remember a fallen crew member that was killed in a work zone.

Georgia DOT - Southwest posted a picture on its Facebook page, showing workers wearing orange shirts to honor one of their own.

The crew wore orange to honor Survey Party Chief Tommy Hudson.

Hudson was killed when a vehicle crossed the center line on SR 107 and hit him.

Crew members chose to wear orange to honor Hudson during National Work Zone Awareness Week.

