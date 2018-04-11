No clear definition to define alcohol establishments as 'trouble spots' in Thomasville

A former Edison police chief was handcuffed Tuesday night after getting into a fight at his daughter's boyfriend's house.More >>
The Lee County Middle School West SOLVE Team presented to Samsung judges Tuesday in New York City.More >>
Officials with the Dougherty County District Attorney's Office are spreading awareness about how often abuse and exploitation happen in Dougherty County.More >>
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is seeing a lot of success with its newly integrated fall prevention technology.More >>
A Thomas County student and multi-sport athlete is being recognized on a national level this week. Ben Wilhelm, a junior at TCCHS, was selected as a finalist for the 2018 U.S. Army Pro Football Hall of Fame Award for Excellence.More >>
