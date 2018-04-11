Valdosta police investigate armed robbery at Phillips 66

Valdosta police are investigating after a Phillips 66 was robbed. (Source: WALB)

Valdosta police are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery at the Phillips 66 on Baytree Road Wednesday morning.

According to police, a man came into the store just before 5 a.m. with a gun and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

VPD said no one was hurt.

There was surveillance video but police have not released it at this time.

This case is active and has been turned over to investigators.

