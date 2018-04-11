Brainy elementary students headed to 'Odyssey' World Finals

Valdosta police are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery at the Phillips 66 on Baytree Road Wednesday morning.More >>
Tens of thousands of students across the globe have been participating in a high-level problem solving competition called "Odyssey of the Mind" since September. But, one school from South Georgia has risen to the top of this brainy group and is preparing to compete in the World Finals!More >>
Airman 1st Class Timothy M. Wilsey, a Valdosta native, pled guilty last Thursday to killing a female service member. Airman 1st Class Rhianda N. Dillard, 20, was found dead in her dormitory room at Offutt AFB, August 1, 2016.More >>
Captain Danny Hampton of the Waycross Police Department said that Latif Lewis is a person of interest in the case, and they are trying to locate him.More >>
Four hundred and eighty-nine people's lives could now be impacted thanks to a 17-hour long blood drive.More >>
