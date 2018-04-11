Brainy elementary students headed to 'Odyssey' World Finals - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Brainy elementary students headed to 'Odyssey' World Finals

LS Director Dr. Kathy Meskell started the program at DWS. (Source: Facebook)
Ethan Newsome. (Source: WALB)
DWS winning "Balsa" and "Vehicle" team members at Columbus State University April 7. (Source: Facebook)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Tens of thousands of students across the globe have been participating in a high-level problem-solving competition called "Odyssey of the Mind" since September.

But, one school from South Georgia has risen to the top of this brainy group, and is preparing to compete in the World Finals!

Teams from Deerfield-Windsor's Lower School qualified for spots during the state championships at Columbus State University on April 7.

It's the first time the school has ever participated in the program.

"It's really shocking we get to go to world! We worked really hard. Hopefully, we do good, and it has been really fun," said DWS fifth grader and Odyssey team member Ethan Newsome.

Odyssey of the Mind challenges children to come up with original and creative solutions to problems as a team.

Now, the third through fifth graders will travel to the 39th World Finals at Iowa State University, May 23-26.

They will be competing against teams from across the United States and 20 countries.

