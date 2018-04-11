'I just like killing': Valdosta Airman guilty of killing female service member

Airman 1st Class Timothy M. Wilsey, a Valdosta native, pled guilty last Thursday to killing a female airman he served with at Offutt Air Force Base, in Nebraska.

Airman 1st Class Rhianda N. Dillard, 20, was found dead in her dormitory room at Offutt, August 1, 2016.

According to our partners at the Valdosta Daily Times, Wilsey was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, given a dishonorable discharge, reduced to the Air Force's lowest possible rank, forfeited all pay and allowances, and was given an official reprimand on Wednesday.

When he was caught months later in Virginia, and entry in Wilsey's journal described the pair were sitting on Dillard's dorm room bed watching TV when he grabbed Dillard in a headlock, sat on her, and choked her to death before leaving with cookies.

He wrote in his journal: "I just like killing. It's as simple as that..."

When he killed the young woman, he wore a 'Joker' T-shirt, from the Batman movie, and wrote: "I thought it would be funny to wear a shirt of a sociopathic serial killer while committing a murder..."

