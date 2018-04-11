'I just like killing': Valdosta Airman guilty of killing female - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

'I just like killing': Valdosta Airman guilty of killing female service member

By Dave Miller, Digital Executive Producer
Timothy Wilsey (Source: Valdosta Daily Times) Timothy Wilsey (Source: Valdosta Daily Times)
Bellevue, Neb. -

Airman 1st Class Timothy M. Wilsey, a Valdosta native, pled guilty last Thursday to killing a female airman he served with at Offutt Air Force Base, in Nebraska. 

Airman 1st Class Rhianda N. Dillard, 20, was found dead in her dormitory room at Offutt, August 1, 2016.

According to our partners at the Valdosta Daily Times, Wilsey was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, given a dishonorable discharge, reduced to the Air Force's lowest possible rank, forfeited all pay and allowances, and was given an official reprimand on Wednesday.

When he was caught months later in Virginia, and entry in Wilsey's journal described the pair were sitting on Dillard's dorm room bed watching TV when he grabbed Dillard in a headlock, sat on her, and choked her to death before leaving with cookies.

He wrote in his journal: "I just like killing. It's as simple as that..."

When he killed the young woman, he wore a 'Joker' T-shirt, from the Batman movie, and wrote: "I thought it would be funny to wear a shirt of a sociopathic serial killer while committing a murder..."

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  Valdosta police investigate armed robbery at Phillips 66

    Valdosta police are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery at the Phillips 66 on Baytree Road Wednesday morning.

  Brainy elementary students headed to 'Odyssey' World Finals

    Tens of thousands of students across the globe have been participating in a high-level problem solving competition called "Odyssey of the Mind" since September. But, one school from South Georgia has risen to the top of this brainy group and is preparing to compete in the World Finals! 

    Airman 1st Class Timothy M. Wilsey, a Valdosta native, pled guilty last Thursday to killing a female service member.  Airman 1st Class Rhianda N. Dillard, 20, was found dead in her dormitory room at Offutt AFB, August 1, 2016. 

