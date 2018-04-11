Man wanted for Waycross homicide

The Waycross Police Department issued an alert for a man they want in connection to the murder of Randy Killens, Jr. on April 5.

Captain Danny Hampton of the Waycross Police Department said that Latif Lewis is a person of interest in the case, and they are trying to locate him.

About 5:30 last Thursday, police responded to a person shot in the 900 block of Pittman Street. Officers found Killens sitting in the door jam of a car, in a pool of blood. They tried to revive him, but could not.

They found a spent shell casing near the back of the car.

Hampton said that Lewis may be armed, so do not approach him, but contact the police with any information if you see him.

One woman is in custody in the case.

