Ocilla blood drive sets a new record

Captain Danny Hampton of the Waycross Police Department said that Latif Lewis is a person of interest in the case, and they are trying to locate him.More >>
Four hundred and eighty-nine people's lives could now be impacted thanks to a 17-hour long blood drive.More >>
The Lee County Middle School West SOLVE Team presented to Samsung judges Tuesday in New York City.More >>
A woman accused of requesting a delay in a trial for what a judge ruled were false cancer treatments had her preliminary probation hearing Monday at the Dougherty County Jail.More >>
Downtown Albany will soon be a new destination in years to come. City leaders are working to revitalize the city by adding attractions and housing. Ward Three city commissioner BJ Fletcher said the city has several contracts that are in the works for businesses to join Albany's downtown.More >>
