Ocilla blood drive sets a new record

Four hundred and eighty-nine people's lives could now be impacted in a positive way, thanks to a 17-hour long blood drive.

The Glenn Roberts Memorial Blood Drive in Ocilla on Friday collected 163 units of blood.

In 2017, this drive collected 153 units of blood.

This is one of the largest community single day blood drives that OneBlood hosts in South Georgia.

Next year's donation date has not yet been announced.

