Lee Co. student inventors take home $50K in technology

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) -

The Lee County Middle School West SOLVE Team was in New York City Wednesday on ABC's Good Morning America, where they waited to see if they'd won a national inventors competition.

The team had a chance to win one of the three national grand prizes of $150,000 in the Samsung Technology contest. 

Sadly, they didn't get one of the top spots, but they were one of ten finalists of 3,000 teams nationally who completed projects focused on building communities through STEM, or Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. 

The team did get $50,000 in Samsung technology.

The Lee Co. students demonstrated their 'Tractor Angel' which is a device that would notify the authorities if a farmer's tractor is tipping over. 

This technology could be expanded to ATVs, lawnmowers and other heavy machinery. 

"Even through everybody was competing against each other we all were really nice to each other and wanted to know about each other's project so it was kind of a humbling experience as well," said Ian Hardin, a seventh grader. 

