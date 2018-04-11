Lee Co. student inventors appear on national TV

The Lee County Middle School West SOLVE Team presented to Samsung judges Tuesday in New York City.More >>
A woman accused of requesting a delay in a trial for what a judge ruled were false cancer treatments had her preliminary probation hearing Monday at the Dougherty County Jail.More >>
Downtown Albany will soon be a new destination in years to come. City leaders are working to revitalize the city by adding attractions and housing. Ward Three city commissioner BJ Fletcher said the city has several contracts that are in the works for businesses to join Albany's downtown.More >>
Changes are coming to the Albany Civic Center. Albany City commissioners approved an agreement with Global Spectrum, Spectra Venue Management to manage the civic center, municipal auditorium and amphitheater at Tuesday's meeting.More >>
A new study says Southern states should spend more on education to develop homegrown talent for high-paying jobs. Otherwise, new jobs in those growing states will go to people with college degrees who move in from...More >>
