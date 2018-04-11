Downtown Albany to improve revitalization efforts

Downtown Albany expects getting four new businesses in coming months (Source: WALB)

Downtown Albany will soon be a new destination in years to come.

City leaders are working to revitalize the city by adding attractions and housing.

Ward Three city commissioner BJ Fletcher said the city has several contracts that are in the works for businesses to join Albany's downtown.

She said people are looking at all the buildings downtown.

"Some people really don't want to put it out on the street until they get back to their committee or their people," explained Fletcher.

And leaders are looking to make the city a university town by attracting people to businesses already thriving like Pretoria Fields.

Fletcher said the Tift Park Community Market event at the brewery brought residents from other counties on Sunday, April 8.

But she said while it looks like city commissioners are focusing on Pine Avenue, there are more parts of downtown beyond that street.

"Downtown reaches beyond the city square so we're focusing on every building that we have," said Fletcher.

Kayak Attack Adventures, Flint Riverkeeper, Renaissance Arts Cafe, and The Flint are all expected to open within the coming months.

"We have some really interesting people with a track record, especially in the housing department that are looking to come to this area. And we have got people, a great effort of making this a university town," said Fletcher.

Fletcher wants Albany State University to buy into downtown.

She said our county neighbors are noticing the change city leaders are making.

