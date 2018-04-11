First Alert Forecast: Warmth takes over, until our next Cold Front

A cool start will be followed by a beautiful afternoon. Highs reach the very comfortable mid 70s. We again start cool Thursday and continue the warming trend.

We flirt with 80 degrees. We all reach the 80s Friday and get in the toasty warm middle 80s Saturday. Skies should remain mostly clear. Rain chances rapidly rise Saturday night. Rain and thunderstorms are expected Sunday morning. Temperatures drop 20 degrees by Monday. Breezy conditions make it feel even cooler. Sunshine warms temperatures back to average by mid week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

