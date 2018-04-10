Dougherty Co. Commission calls 'executive session to discuss litigation'

Dougherty County commissioners announced they will hold a specially called meeting Thursday morning to discuss lawsuits involving the county. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County commissioners announced they will hold a specially called meeting Thursday morning to discuss, behind closed doors, lawsuits involving the county.

It is required by Georgia law for the commission to advertise that it is holding a specially called meeting.

The agenda says that during this meeting, commissioners will enter into an executive session to discuss pending litigation. The agenda says commissioners will then adjourn with no other action.

Interim County Administrator Michael McCoy filed a $ 3 million lawsuit against four commissioners this week who voted not to hire him as the permanent administrator.

That lawsuit claims commissioners John Hayes, Gloria Gaines, Clinton Johnson and Anthony Jones discriminated and conspired against McCoy because of his work as a whistleblower.

That document also claims McCoy was repeatedly threatened by the defendants.

The specially called meeting will be at 10 Thursday morning at the Government Center.

