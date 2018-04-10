HUD to provide grant to help Southwest GA recover from 2017 storms

The state of Georgia has been allocated $64.9 million in storm recovery money by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Congressman Sanford Bishop announced Tuesday afternoon that HUD's Community Development Block Grant, Disaster Recovery program will supply the funds.

The money is to be used in South and Middle Georgia to help with the recovery from the storms, tornadoes and hurricanes that struck the state in 2017.

I applaud Secretary Carson and his staff at HUD for their commitment to those areas impacted by the devastating storms, tornadoes, and hurricanes that struck our country in 2017,” said Congressman Bishop. Middle and Southwest Georgia suffered heavy losses after being struck by a series of natural disasters throughout last year, and there remain substantial unmet recovery needs, particularly in Dougherty County. I am confident that the funding from the Community Development Block Grant, Disaster Recovery program will be a boon for the region as it continues to rebuild.

The money is for housing and business needs as well as mitigation assistance to protect the area from damage from future storms.

