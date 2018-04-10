Worth County takes first meeting from Monroe

Worth County hosted the Monroe Tornadoes Tuesday for the start of a three game match-up between the two in a region showdown.
Rams took the first meeting 15-0 in three innings.
Monroe will host the Rams for the second match-up Thursday at 5:30 P.M.
