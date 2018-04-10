Patriots fall to Cairo

Westover faced off against Cairo Tuesday afternoon at Paul Eames Sports Complex for a region 4-A match-up.
Westover fell behind early to Cairo 5 - 1 but scored two runs in the fifth to cut the lead to 2.
Cairo scored 6 runs in the seventh to put the game out of reach.
Patriots will face Deerfield-Windsor Saturday at 11 A.M.
