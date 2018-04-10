Hayley Tierce is beyond fierce at the plate

Hayley Tierce is more than just fierce. She's the best slugger Georgia southwestern has ever seen.

The junior from Warner Robins is the all-time leader in career home runs with 42 and counting.

And With a Peach Belt conference leading 14 this season, it doesn't seem like she plans to stop counting anytime soon.

"I'm going to try my best and do my best to keep working at that and hopefully build it as high as I can," said Tierce.

Tierce entered Tuesday's practice tied for 5th in the nation in Homers at the Division II level.

That's because she puts in the work at the plate, as well as with the weights.

"I've been in the weight room pretty much my whole softball career throughout high school and throughout college."

"She's got a lot of leg power," said Nicki Levering who is in her first year in Americus. "She's the strongest one we have in the weight room. And not to mention she probably works the hardest at her swing. She comes out here and gets extra reps in when nobody's here."

At 5 foot 10, Tierce has a a knack for the jack.

And those deep balls have a rallying effect on the Lady Canes.

"It kind of builds everybody up it gets the energy in the dugout back up if we're down or something.," said Tierce. "It brings everyone back together get us back on the same track and headed towards a win."

"Its nice to have some one on the team that you feel so confident no matter what the situation is that she can change the game with just one swing," said Levering.

GSW has had an uptick this year. They've already tied their conference win total from last season (7). And with more runners getting on base, Tierce has hit three grand slams this spring.

"We just always needed that one big hit to come up and clear the bases and its happened 3 times this year and hopefully it keeps coming," said Tierce.

That's why fierce doesn't quite suffice when describing Hayley Tierce.