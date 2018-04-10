10 positions to open up at APD as new unit gets added to the force

Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said the unit is something he has been wanting to implement. (Source: WALB)

The Albany Police Department announced it plans to add a new unit to the force.

It's for "community safety officer" positions.

There will be five full-time and five part-time positions available. The jobs will be posted in the coming weeks.

Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said he has wanted to create the unit for some time now.

He said the unit should help with the shortages in the department and said there are other cities in the state that are already having success with the program.

"It's a force multiplier for the police department. We can project our influence in areas where we might be strained," said Persley. "What we want to do is take our sworn officers and dedicate them to other areas, where those resources, where they are most needed."

The officers will not be sworn personnel and will not carry weapons, but they will be able to conduct patrols and take police reports on certain incidents.

You must be 18 and have a high school diploma or GED to apply.

