Family of dead infant asks for deeper investigation into Albany day care

The family of an infant who died five months ago in Albany is speaking out, asking for more to be done to investigate the Open Hearts and Minds Learning Center on East Broad Avenue.

An employee with that center appeared before a Dougherty County judge Tuesday morning in connection with a child that was burned last week.

This is the second investigation launched into the Open Hearts and Minds Learning Center in the past year.

One day before his six-month birthday Osai Sanders died at Phoebe Putney Memorial. This past week his family remembered him on what would have been his first birthday.

He had been rushed to the hospital in October after he was found unresponsive at the day care center on East Broad Avenue.

At the time, the District Attorney's Office and Bright from the Start opened an investigation.

Months later, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said autopsy results show the child had three centimeter-sized marks on his head, but the medical examiner couldn't explain where the marks came from.

Last week, a second investigation was launched into the day care after a 7-month-old child was burned.

Quanchina Robinson was charged with reckless conduct on Monday but the grandmother of Osai Sanders' said one arrest is not enough.

"How many more incidents have to happen before something happens, before they put a padlock on this door?" asked Osai's grandmother, Latonia Adams. "How many more lives have to be gone? How many more innocent babies have to be hurt with parents thinking they are in good care?"

Adams said she wants to warn other parents to do extensive research before bringing their children to a day care center.

Bright from the Start is continuing its investigation into last week's child abuse case but are not continuing to investigate the child death unless they are asked to do so by local law enforcement.

At the end of the death investigation, officials said they did not find any rules or regulations were broken.

The District Attorney's Office was handling both cases, but WALB was not been able to get in touch with the district attorney on Tuesday.

Robinson is out on bond.

