1 charged after truck hits 2 Albany buildings

APD said that it appears that the driver and passenger were arguing when the crash happened. (Source: WALB)

Police said the truck hit a sign outside of Open Arms and then hit the Open Arms building. (Source: WALB)

A truck crashed into two buildings in Albany Tuesday morning. (Source: WALB)

One person is facing charges after a pickup truck crashed into two buildings and a sign in Albany Tuesday morning.

According to Albany police, Don Barnes, 48, was driving west on Pine Avenue just before 11 a.m. when the passenger, Tamarriany Soles, 35, grabbed the steering wheel and caused the truck to drive off of the road.

Police said the truck hit a sign outside of Open Arms and then hit the Open Arms building. The report says the truck then went on to hit the B & B Rental Agency building.

APD said that it appears that Barnes and Soles were arguing when the crash happened.

Soles was charged with interfering with driver controls.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.