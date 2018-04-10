Douglas Utilities moves to constant year-round rate

For the month of April, the city of Douglas is taking a more balanced approach to the city's electric rate.

It recently moved to having a year-round rate for electricity.

In the past, the city had two electric rates, one for the summer and one for the winter.

The rates were higher in the summer months and there were several customer complaints about the elevation.

Experts say depending on how many kilowatts you are using in the summer, most people will see a decrease.

Douglas Utilities proposed this idea to the mayor's office last year, and the mayor agreed.

Customers will start to see changes in their electricity this month.

"I think it's going to be really good for our customers. I think it's going to b a lot of help with the complaints on billing in the summer months. So I just think it's a really good move for us and our customers and we're all about customer service here in the city of Douglas." ," says Michael Hudson, Douglas Utilities Director. "If you're a high summer user, and when I say higher user I'm talking about kilowatts hours, you will see a little bit lower bill. If you're a high winter user, you may see an uptick in your winter usage."

For more information on this change call the Customer Care at (912) 384-3302 or visit the City of Douglas website.

