Albany Civil Rights Institute to host voter registration drive, political forum

The Albany Civil Rights Institute is hosting a voter registration drive and political forum from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. on Tuesday (Source: WALB)

The deadline to register to vote in the May elections is quickly approaching.

That's why several local groups teamed up to make sure Southwest Georgia residents are informed.

Members of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity are hosting a voter registration drive from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The deadline to register to vote is April 24 for the general primary election on May 22.

Also, happening at 6:30 p.m., the Albany Civil Rights Institute is having a political forum.

All local candidates have been invited to participate in Tuesday night's event.

Bradford Ambrose will have a recap of both the voter registration drive and political forum tonight on WALB News 10 at 11.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.