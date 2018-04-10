Albany Civil Rights Institute hosts voter registration drive, political forum

The deadline to register to vote in the primary election is April 24th (Source: WALB)

Georgia's general primary election is less than a month and a half away.

On Tuesday night, candidates wanting your vote were at a political forum hosted by the Albany Civil Rights Institute.

It was standing room only for people attending the forum.

There were some tense moments when Sherrell Byrd, candidate for the District 2 Dougherty County Commission seat, asked the audience whether taxpayers should foot the bill in Interim Dougherty County Administrator Mike McCoy's lawsuit against the county.

But after a few shouts, the forum got back on track.

Candidates for the Dougherty County Commission chair and the Dougherty School Board chair were at Tuesday's forum.

Also present were candidates for the 151 and 153 House districts.

One woman told WALB that she came out to the forum and was happy the candidates answered all the questions she had.

"All of the topics and questions that I had prior to coming here were answered, they were covered by everyone," said the attendee. "So, I'm really pleased that I took the time to come out here today."

Some of the topics included how to bring industry and retailers back to the Good Life City.

Frank Wilson is the executive director of the Albany Civil Rights Institute and said it's important Albany area residents are informed before elections.

"We want to put a forum on here and bring the candidates to the community and have them hear directly from candidates what it is they say they want to do if they are elected or re-elected to their office," explained Wilson.

Wilson said it's important for the institute to continue to do this every year for the local citizens.

"We think it's our obligation to the community to provide them with a venue where candidates can come to them," said Wilson.

Your last day to register to vote in time for the Georgia General Primary Election on May 22 is April 24.

Also at the Albany Civil Rights Institute, members of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity held a voter registration drive.

The fraternity members were able to register a few voters in time for the upcoming General Primary Election.

The fraternity said this is one of its main projects during the year.

Terran Hayes with Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated said it's important for all citizens to register to vote and to be informed.

"People need to be educated on what their rights are, what resources are available to them and for them," said Hayes. "And have the right representative to go after to support and to represent them."

Fraternity members said they will continue to get people registered to vote for the rest of the year

