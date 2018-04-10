Thomasville leaders honor basketball champions

Council members joined the basketball players on stage as a special proclamation was read for the team by Mayor Gregg Hobbs. (Source: WALB)

Thomasville City Council members and the community honored the Thomasville High School state basketball championship team.

Pom poms were even given to the audience.

Council members joined the basketball players on stage as a special proclamation was read for the team.

"The Thomasville Bulldogs have brought much prestige and honor through their impressive season and they are talented and determined athletes," said Mayor Gregg Hobbs.

The community is trying to raise money for the team's state championship rings.

