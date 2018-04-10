Douglas to revamp 'Quality of Life' initiative

The cities code enforcement officers will fine those who own properties with over grown grass, and excessive trash in their yards. (Source: WALB)

The city of Douglas is revamping its initiative to keep the city clean.

The Quality of Life Initiative started two years ago.

Community officials noticed that over time, some parts of town were starting to look bad.

The city is developing a plan to act on derelict and vacant properties, abandoned vehicles and run-down residential properties

"We just want to beautify our city. The mayor's got his motto 'always shining bright.' And therefore we want to take aggressive steps to clean up the city where it looks like someone would like to move here and for businesses to come to our city," said City Marshal Rodger Goddard.

The city's code enforcement officers will issue fines and penalties for those who do not keep their property up to standard.

Those fines can be up to $1,000 and even six months in jail.

Douglas also has scheduled 'Junk Drop off' dates.

Residents can turn in large items that wouldn't normally fit into a dumpster, rather than leaving them on the side of the road.

