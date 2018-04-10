National Crime Victim Rights Week recognized in Albany, Dougherty Co.

This week is now recognized as National Crime Victims Rights Week. (Source: WALB)

This week is now recognized as National Crime Victim Rights Week in Albany and Dougherty County.

Mayor Dorothy Hubbard and Dougherty County Chairman Chris Cohilas signed a proclamation at noon Tuesday making it official.

They hope this will bring more awareness to the impact crimes leave on the victims and their families.

Officials with the District Attorney's office tell us it's important for victims to know there are places they can get help.

"This is a week that we take out to remember victims, honor those that have passed, and just remember the plight of those who have been victimized," said Tonya Hall, Director of Victim's Services. "Bring awareness to the resources that are within the community and the aftermath that comes along with victimizations."

Several information booths and other events are set up at the Government Center at 222 Pine Avenue for the rest of this week.

That includes a vigil on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. to remember those lost to violence.

Everyone is invited to attend.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.