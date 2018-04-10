DON'T BE A VICTIM: Phone scams impersonating law enforcement

The Tift County Sheriff's Office wants to warn residents about phone scams impersonating law enforcement. (Source: Sheriff's Office Facebook)

The Tift County Sheriff's Office wants to warn residents about phone scams impersonating law enforcement.

Phone fraudsters are using the threat of arrest warrants to pressure people into paying hundreds of dollars.

The scammer can also manipulate a caller ID to make the number appear to come from our area code, local law enforcement, the sheriff's office or 911.

Don't believe them when they say a warrant is out for your arrest due to missed jury duty.

Scammers tell the potential victim they must pay $500 or a warrant will be issued for their arrest, and tells the victim to pay through an "eGift" cash card or similar payment.

These scam artists use pre-paid phones and many times are not even in the Tift County area, making them difficult to track.

The Tift County Sheriff's Office will never ask for payment over the phone or offer to negotiate for reduced payment in lieu of arrest.

Anyone who has been a victim of this scam, or who receives such a call, is encouraged to take down as much information as possible, such as name and call back number without giving any information away.

Then, immediately contact the Tift County Sheriff's Office at (229) 338-6020 or call 911.

